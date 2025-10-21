Page Middle Theater Presents Dare to Dream JR

Tickets are now on sale for Page Middle School’s performance of Dare to Dream Jr.

In this show, a group of eager trainees begin their first day at a fictional Walt Disney Imagineering Studio, where they must discover their own dreams to help others achieve theirs. Featuring songs from 24 Disney films, including Tangled, The Lion King, Toy Story, The Princess and the Frog, and Encanto, this musical revue is full of show-stopping dance numbers and a powerful message that will surprise and delight Disney lovers of all ages.

Tickets may be purchased online . Premium seating is $17.82, and standard seating is $14.70. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Page Middle is located at 626 Arno Rd in Franklin.

Thursday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

Friday, October 24 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 25, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

