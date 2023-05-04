Page Middle Presents The Spongebob Musical: Youth Edition

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Page Middle is bringing The Spongebob Musical: Youth Edition to the stage May 4-7 and May 11-14.

Join Spongebob, Patrick, Squidward and a whole host of other characters on an undersea adventure. Tickets may be purchased online and cost $15 for premium seats, $13 for reserved middle seats and $12 for reserved house left and right seats.

The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Page Middle is located at 6262 Arno Road in Franklin.

Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m.

