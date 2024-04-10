Page Middle FFA Students Make History

Dozens of WCS students competed at the Future Farmers of America (FFA) State Convention March 23-26, 2024, and Page Middle students made history.

PMS students Christian Waskey, Toa Lemaota, Jack Paiva and Killian Carey are the first middle school students in Tennessee to win a State FFA contest. The team placed first in the Agronomy category, and Christian Waskey also placed first individually. Of 27 teams competing in the category, they were the only middle school.

“This group is made up of amazing students,” said PMS FFA adviser Tommy Green. “They represented Page Middle, Williamson County and their families in ways that we should all be proud of because our teachers are doing a great job in getting these students ready for their futures.”

Page High’s Abigail Berny was named the Middle Tennessee Star Farmer, and several students earned their State FFA Degrees. To earn their State degree, students must meet the necessary requirements, which include demonstrating their leadership abilities, completing community service hours, maintaining a satisfactory academic record and more.

“These students have worked incredibly hard over the last few years,” said PHS FFA adviser Shana Boteler. “This is the highest honor the State can bestow upon them.”

Several Fairview High FFA students also earned their State FFA Degrees. The Fairview High FFA adviser is Kolton Porter.

The students who earned their State FFA Degrees and who placed in their competition categories are listed below.