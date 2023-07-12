Page Middle FFA Students Continue to Excel

Page Middle Future Farmers of America (FFA) students continue to make history.

The students competed at the Tennessee FFA Forestry Career Development Event (CDE), the Tennessee FFA Environmental and Natural Resources Management CDE and the Tennessee FFA Agronomy CDE this summer. Despite being the only middle school to compete in these CDEs, the team placed within the top four in the State at each event.

In the FFA Forestry CDE, Tanner Morgan, Daniel Lemaota, Toa Lemaota and Ellie Elrod placed fourth. Riley Vaughan, Harper Green, Karoline McKenzie and Jagger Blake placed third in the FFA Environmental and Natural Resources Management CDE. Anderson Rightmyer, Paili Doyle, Daniel Lemaota and Beckett Brandon placed fourth in the FFA Agronomy CDE.

This is just the latest of many successes that PMS FFA students have earned. Last spring, after performing well at the Tennessee FFA Convention, Page Middle’s Junior Division Livestock Judging team won the Middle Tennessee regional competition. In addition, the Meat Judging team that placed second in the State will be the first middle school team to represent Tennessee in a national-level CDE.

Page Middle FFA students are led by agriculture teacher Tommy Green.

