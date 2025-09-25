Page Middle Band Wins National Award

The Page Middle eighth-grade band is earning recognition at the national level for its high-caliber performances during the 2024-25 school year.

The band was named a 2025 Mark of Excellence Commended Winner by the Foundation for Music Education. They are directed by Evan Burton and Carolyn Hankins.

“For years, I have admired some of the best bands in the nation who perform at national conventions and routinely earn the Mark of Excellence award,” Burton said. “To see the Page Middle band listed along with these fantastic band programs is a huge honor and feels a little bit surreal. This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our students and the support of our parents and administration.”

The Mark of Excellence project awards outstanding achievement in performance by high school and middle school bands, choirs and orchestras. The project collects entries from around the country and allows ensembles to compare their performance quality to other groups. The top 25 percent of entrants are recognized at National Winners, and the second 25 percent are named Commended Winners.

Source: WCS

