Spring Station Middle volleyball teams traveled to Page Middle to take on the Panthers on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Sixth-grade, junior varsity and varsity teams all faced off on the court. Page Middle swept all three matches, but SSMS coach Shallon Gray is eager to see her teams improve.

“My favorite part about coaching is watching the girls grow throughout the season,” Gray said. “I love the growth in physical skills, but more so in mental toughness, team maturity and team chemistry.”

1 of 6

MORE SCHOOL NEWS