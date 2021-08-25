Page High Wins Battle of 840 on Week 1

Page High’s football team is taking back the trophy after defeating Fairview High in the Battle of 840 season opener on August 20, 2021.

The Patriots overtook the Yellow Jackets with a 28-20 victory. The rivalry between the two teams started in 1976 and is still going strong.

“It was a good start against a very good team,” said PHS football coach Charles Rathbone. “It is a challenge playing Fairview right off the bat every year. They are very well coached and play extremely hard. Our guys understand that we have a lot of work to do in order to get where we want to be. I cannot say enough about the work that our admin, faculty and our fantastic student body did in creating an absolutely electric atmosphere.”

1 of 6