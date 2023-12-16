Page High TV/Film Places Second in National Competition

December 12, 2023 – For the second consecutive year, Page High TV/Film students have placed in the Student Television Network (STN) Fall Challenge for Best Music Video.

PHS students Kaelyn Hemingway and Hayley Zehnder’s music video for Now That I’ve Found You won second place in the competition.

“Competing in such a high-level challenge under such short time constraints made me realize how much I love the film industry and how badly I want to be part of it in the future,” Hayley said. “I’m so glad to have had such a great partner and for the work itself to turn out such great results.”

Each entry in the contest was scored and critiqued by industry professionals. Each category was awarded a specific number of placements based on the judge’s determination after viewing all the entries. First through third-place winners will all receive plaques.

“Doing film has been truly amazing,” said Kaelyn. “I’ve had such a fantastic time competing and making memories. Even with the challenges along the way, I couldn’t have asked for a better teammate to compete with.”

To see Hayley and Kaelyn’s video, visit the STN website.

Source: WCS InFocus

