Page High to Host ‘Swing in the Spring’ Fundraiser to Support New Band Room

The Page High School Band Boosters will host Swing in the Spring, an evening of live jazz and swing music, dinner and dancing, on March 26 at 6 PM at the Williamson County Enrichment Center. Tickets are available to the public for the event which will include a delicious dinner catered by The Daily Dish and live music provided by the Page Jazz Ensemble. After dinner, special guests Middle Tennessee’s Premier Big Band 5 Points Swing will take center stage to perform swing and Latin dance classics. Come and enjoy the food and the music, or dance the night away! Doors will open at 6:00 PM with dinner served at 6:30, followed by music and dancing until 9:00 PM.

Tickets can be purchased at www.fredjpageband.com/jazz-dinner for individuals, small groups, or a table of eight. A limited number of table sponsorships are available, and all table sponsors will be recognized in the printed program and in social media posts. Email Beth Kickirillo, PHSBB Public Relations Coordinator, at phsbandoutreach@gmail.com for more information.

“The purpose of this event is two-fold,” said Sara Ingmire, PHS Band Boosters President. “It’s a way for our program to give back to our community by providing an evening of entertainment at this beautiful downtown Franklin facility, while at the same time allowing that community to support our program through our fundraising efforts. We are excited to introduce our Page Jazz Ensemble to a wider audience, and are thrilled that 5 Points Swing is joining us for this special evening.”

All proceeds from Swing in the Spring will support the Page High School Band and will help outfit the new Page High band room which opens at the beginning of next school year. Ingmire said, “We are incredibly grateful for community support to help provide our band with a facility that will help it thrive for years to come. We are excited to have such a fun event to help raise funds toward that end.”

The Page High School Band Boosters is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that exists to promote and support the Page High School Band Program. All donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. The Page High School Band Program features the award-winning Marching Patriots Band, Jazz Ensemble, Superior Rated Concert Ensembles, Pep Band, and Winter Guard. For more information please visit www.fredjpageband.com.