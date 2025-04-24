Page High to Host Gala on April 26, 2025

The Page High National Honor Society is hosting a gala this Saturday, April 26 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The event, which has been dubbed “Nashville Nights: No Child Left Behind” will benefit Live Love Nashville, a non-profit organization that helps Middle Tennessee families who’ve experienced tragedies.
When purchasing a ticket ahead of time, the cost is $16.75 for students and $22 for adults. All tickets for the day of the event are $25. The purchased ticket will include a meal and entertainment. To purchase tickets for the event, visit Page High’s GoFan page.
The gala will take place at Page High School, located at 6281 Arno Road in Franklin.
