Page High to Host Gala on April 26, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Page High

The Page High National Honor Society is hosting a gala this Saturday, April 26 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The event, which has been dubbed “Nashville Nights: No Child Left Behind” will benefit Live Love Nashville, a non-profit organization that helps Middle Tennessee families who’ve experienced tragedies.

When purchasing a ticket ahead of time, the cost is $16.75 for students and $22 for adults. All tickets for the day of the event are $25. The purchased ticket will include a meal and entertainment. To purchase tickets for the event, visit Page High’s GoFan page.

The gala will take place at Page High School, located at 6281 Arno Road in Franklin.

Source: WCS
More School News

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here