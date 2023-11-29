Page High to Deliver Letters from Santa

The holidays are fast approaching, and Page High’s Letters from Santa fundraiser is the perfect surprise for children of all ages.

The annual Letters from Santa fundraiser gives families the opportunity to purchase a personalized assurance from Santa that their child is on the nice list. For $8, the letter will include references to the child’s wish list and hometown and a signature from Santa himself. For siblings, each letter will be different, so the magic remains.

To purchase a letter, visit the PHS Letters from Santa website by December 15. All proceeds benefit Page High students.

Source: WCS InFocus

