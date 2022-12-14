Page High Theater Selected to Perform at State Conference

The Page High theater department is taking its production of The Play That Goes Wrong to the State stage.

Page High is one of two high school theater programs that will perform its entire show at the 2023 Tennessee High School Thespian Conference. A committee makes the decision on which shows will take the spotlight after considering submissions from schools around the state.

“My students are so excited,” said PHS theater director Michelle Tripp. “This show was such a fun show to direct, and the kids are grateful for the opportunity to perform in front of such a large audience.”

The students will participate in several rehearsals after winter break to prepare for the conference which will take place January 13-14 at Middle Tennessee State University.

