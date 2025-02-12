Page High Theater Presents Mamma Mia!

The Page High Theater Department will perform Mamma Mia! beginning Thursday, February 27.

The show chronicles Sophie’s quest to realize her dream of having her father give her away at her wedding, even though she doesn’t know his identity. This creates a blend of humorous and heartfelt moments as everyone gathers on a Greek island.

Tickets are available online for $15 for adults and $12 for students.

The dates and times for each performance are listed below. Page High is located at 6281 Arno Rd in Franklin.

Thursday, February 27 at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email