Page High Theater Presents “9 to 5”

The Page High theater department is bringing the hit ’80s movie, 9 to 5, to the stage March 2-4.

When three coworkers are finally pushed to the boiling point, they concoct a plan to get even. Watch as Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – getting rid of the boss.

Tickets are only sold online and cost $14 for adults and $12 for students. The dates and times of the shows are listed below:

Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

