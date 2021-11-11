Page High Theater Department Presents “Clue”

Get ready to put on your thinking caps, because the Page High Theater Department’s performance of Clue opens Thursday, November 11.

For three nights, audience members will get to join Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, Mrs. Peacock, Miss Scarlett, Mr. Green, Mrs. White and Wadsworth the butler as they try to identify the killer in the house.

From November 11-13, a 7 p.m. performance will take place each night at the PHS theater. Tickets cost $12 per adult and $10 per student and may be purchased on the school’s Booktix page. Page High is located at 6281 Arno Road in Franklin.

The PHS theater department is also offering a video-on-demand option for $20. Families who purchase this option will be able to watch the show November 20-21.

For more information, email Page High theater director Michelle Tripp.