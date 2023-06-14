Page High Theater Department Performs at CMA Fest

The Page High theater department had the opportunity of a lifetime as they performed on the Country Music Association (CMA) Up Close stage during CMA Fest. After the students were seen performing at the district’s Fine Arts Showcase on May 4, they were invited to perform.

Students performed two numbers from their spring musical, 9 to 5. In between their performances, PHS students Zach West, Hailey Hornby and Ahnna Tate answered questions from This Is Us star Chrissy Metz.

“We had the most exciting day at CMA Fest,” said PHS theater director Michelle Tripp. “They rolled out the red carpet for us and made the kids feel so special and valued. Chrissy took the time to meet every single student and sign their shirts. The Page Players represented PHS with class and proved to everyone in the audience and the CMA staff they deserved to be there. Watching my students perform on a stage of that magnitude is one of the highlights of my 25-year teaching career. I am so incredibly proud and blessed to get to work with such a wonderful group of talented students.”

MORE SCHOOL NEWS