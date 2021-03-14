Page High Student Named Middle Tennessee Top Greenhand

A Page High freshman is the top-seeded Future Farmers of America (FFA) Greenhand in Middle Tennessee and will represent her school and the region at the state level.

Abigail Berny has worked throughout the year to earn the Greenhand status, which is the first of five degrees a FFA student can obtain and the top honor for a first-year student. To be considered for the degree, students enrolled in an agricultural program must know the FFA’s history, mission statement, code of ethics, chapter constitution and more. Abigail had to complete a multi-page application, pass an FFA knowledge test and be interviewed by a panel of judges. She also had to have plans for a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) in order to earn the degree.

Abigail’s SAE is with her own business, The Poultry House, where she maintains 600 hens, purchases chicks for resale and sells eggs. She had to log all financial information from the past year and discuss her project’s impacts and challenges with the judges.

“Abigail has an exceptional SAE,” said PHS agriculture teacher Shana Boteler. “She is such a fun student to have. She’s such an optimist and works hard in every aspect of her life.”

As the region’s top Greenhand, Abigail will compete against students in East and West Tennessee for the title of State Star Greenhand, the highest honor the state can award. She will go through the same process as before, including the knowledge test and interview. This time, however, the process will be more intense.

“I am so proud of her diligence and work ethic,” said Boteler. “I look forward to seeing all of the amazing places she will go.”

If Abigail is named the State Star Greenhand, she will have the opportunity to tour agribusinesses, farms and meet with agricultural industry leaders from across the state during a summer Star Tour.