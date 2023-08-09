Page High Student Creates WCS Dress Code Guide

Learn how Page High student Lochlan Reid is using his digital art skills to educate families about the district’s new dress code policy.
Lochlan’s illustrations can be found on the Dress Code portion of each school’s Student Handbook webpage.
From WCS inFocus
