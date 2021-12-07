Page High Senior Projects Continue Decades-Long Tradition

A 25-year-old tradition continues at Page High School where members of the Class of 2022 recently completed their senior projects.

The assignment began with the Class of 1996 as a way of getting students to research a career they may be interested in pursuing. At that time, students were required to complete a paper, work 25 hours in or around the career they selected and give a presentation in front of the class.

“It allowed students to delve into future careers,” said Page High alumna Kristin Thomas, part of the first senior class to complete the project. “Some students found out they didn’t want to go in a certain direction while others knew their route was a good one before even graduating high school.”

In the 2021-22 school year, the project has evolved. Students must now complete a YouScience aptitude test, submit a resume and personal essay, collect two recommendation letters and prepare for post-presentation questions. In addition to all that, students were required to complete 40 hours of community service.

“The senior project was a way for me to grow closer with my friends because I learned more about them in a personal way due to the questions asked of us,” PHS senior Kinsley Jones. “Even though many of us dreaded the project requirements at first, we’ve all come to value the eye-opening experiences.”

The project is designed to have students give back to their community and learn more about themselves in the process. That’s the reason it has endured for so many years, according to Thomas.

“You can truly see and hear what the whole experience means to the Page community,” Thomas said. “It’s the educators who see the greater good in students giving back to their community along with providing the mentoring that the students need and want. It’s the students who give up their time, and it’s their gratitude toward their mentors. It’s the community that is richer because these young people have invested not just time and energy but Patriot Pride into the surrounding area.”