Page High JROTC Cadets Take Trip to State Capitol

February 6, 2024 – Page High JROTC cadets made the journey to Nashville to visit the State Capitol on January 31.

The juniors and seniors in the program were treated to a historic tour of the building, followed by a question and answer session with Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Hargett spent time explaining the process of turning a bill into law and answered questions about the comptroller and treasurer’s jobs. Students also spoke with Governor Bill Lee and visited the House Chamber with Representative Sam Whitson.

“What a great experience for these young people to see our State leaders and General Assembly in action,” said PHS JROTC instructor Eric Goslowsky. “This was such an awesome trip. Thank you to our leaders for supporting this adventure.”

Source: WCS

