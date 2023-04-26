Page High Hosts Cheer and Soccer Camps

This summer, Page High is hosting summer camps for students who want to play on the field or cheer on the sidelines.

For students who want to be on the field, Page High’s girls soccer team is hosting a Summer Soccer Camp for students in first through sixth grades. On May 30 through June 2, athletes will practice with the team, learn new skills, play games and more. The camp starts at 8:30 a.m. each morning and finishes at noon. Registration costs $120 per person and can be paid with cash or check on the first day of camp.

Page High’s cheerleaders are inviting also students aged four years old to fifth grade to its PeeWee Patriot Cheer Camp. From June 5-7, campers will learn a cheer and dance to perform on the final day of camp. The camp will run from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., with the final showcase taking place at 11:50 a.m. on June 7. Registration for the camp is $120 for all three days or $50 for one day. This includes the clinic, snacks, a photo booth with cheerleaders and a swag bag with mini poms, cheer bow and camp t-shirt. Payment can be made by bringing cash or check to the first day of camp or mailing it to:

Page High Sideline Cheer

6281 Arno Road

Franklin, TN 37064

Source: WCS InFocus