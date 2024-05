May 7, 2024 – Page High has plenty of summer camp options for aspiring athletes.

Throughout June and July, PHS teams and coaches will lead eight different camps. For more information or to register, visit the Page High website. Contacts for each camp are also listed.

The offered camps are listed below:

Football

Cheer

Girls Basketball

Wrestling

Boys Basketball

Baseball

Softball

Dance

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email