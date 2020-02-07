Page High Home to District’s First JROTC Archery Team

The Page High Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) can add a district first to its history books. Page High is home to the first JROTC archery team in Williamson County Schools.

The Arc Angels competed in their first match in Rutherford County February 1. The match, or flight, can result in up to 300 points per student. Sophomore Jude Miller-Binkley led the Page High team with 246 points, senior Weston French followed with 242 points and sophomore McKenna Castro earned 213 points.

“Our cadets were early and ready,” said Page High JROTC instructor Col. Eric Goslowsky. “Our small, but very effective team demonstrated some Williamson County team spirit.”

The team will compete in Rutherford County competitions until more WCS teams are up and running. The team’s next competition is February 22 in Murfreesboro.