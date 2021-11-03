Page High Girls Soccer Makes History

History is being made at Page High where the girls soccer team won its first Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State championship.

The team took on Murfreesboro Central Magnet School Saturday, October 30, to decide the champion of the Division I Class AA bracket. After an incredible effort in the second half, the Page High Patriots won with a score of 4-2.

The team, coached by Nate Clapp, includes Gabby Rainey, Kendall Jewett, Anna Baker, Mallory Strock, McKenzie Graham, Isabella Pilkington, Kayla Pack, Ansley Hitt, Maggie Brzica, Riley Kate Collins, Kate Nelson, Emerson Ladd, Gracie Segundo, Sami Brown, Callie Henson, Megan Sipe, Maddie Faro, Mia Johnson, Reagan Hamilton, Breelyn Cotton, Addison Baggett, Ayden Weinstein, Hayley Zehnder, Linley Skiles, Rylie King, Kaetlyn Davis, Jaiden Ocheltree, Kyla Davis, Ella Wood, Abby Thornton, Kennedy Santos, Addison Dugger, Katherine Wheeler, Lauren Utley, Blakely Willie, Ashley Reed and Julia Osburn.

“These girls are such a joy to work with, and the accomplishment of winning the first State championship for soccer at Page has us all in the clouds,” said Clapp. “They set out to be the best team ever, and they proved it by winning it all. They fought so hard to win and would refuse to lose. Lastly, the outpouring of the community support has been part of the strength that gave us that drive. So many alumni who paved the way and other Page soccer families were behind us and cheering us on.”