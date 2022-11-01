Page High Girls Soccer Defends State Title

The Page High girls soccer team is once again the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Division I Class AA State champions, earning the title for the second consecutive year.

The team faced off against Murfreesboro Central Magnet School on Saturday, October 29, for the final match of the State tournament. After 80 minutes of play, the Page High Patriots defeated their opponents 3-0.

“These girls were such a special group,” said PHS girls soccer coach Nathan Clapp. “They worked hard to get better and mentally stayed focused through some of the toughest times they have faced. They have embraced a legacy of breaking down barriers by winning the first-ever State championship and then topping it off by winning again, but this time going undefeated. My coaching staff is second to none, and this team has worked on developing on every level to continue success with the girls moving forward next year and the years to come.”

The girls soccer team is made up of Gabby Rainey, Addison Montoya, Anna Baker, Lily Orr, Isabella Pilkington, Azucena Gomez, Gracie Segundo, Ansley Hitt, Maggie Brzica, Riley Kate Collins, Kate Nelson, Emerson Ladd, Reagan Vaughn, Mia Goodwin, Callie Henson, Alexi Turnbow, Maddie Faro, Mia Johnson, Reagan Hamilton, Breelyn Cotton, Addison Baggett, Lauren Utley, Blakely Willie, Ashlyn Rightmyer, Rylie King, Kaetlyn Davis, Ella Wood, Reese Vanhooser, Taylor Burke, Abby Thornton, Addison Dugger, Julia Osburn, Emma Baker, Emerson Flood, Kyla Davis and Valentina Ventura. They are coached by Clapp, Dave Wasiolek, David Kendall and Booker Leach.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS