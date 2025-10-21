Page High Girls Golf Captures State Title

For the second year in a row, the Page High girls golf team is the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Class AA Girls Golf State Champion. The team includes Brooke Bennett, Shashe Ekker, Stella Edwards and Elizabeth McCann. They are coached by Jamie Eickhoff.

Individually, Bennett placed third overall and Ekker finished tied for fifth.

“In both state championships, we played much better the second round and that really propelled us to win,” said Eickhoff. “I think it shows how resilient our girls have become physically and mentally. We also have a lot of depth at Page, which we were able to utilize to win the championship. With five of our six girls returning next year, I expect continued success from the Page High girls’ golf program.”

On the boys’ side, Brentwood High finished the season as the TSSAA Class AA Boys Golf Runner Up. The team includes Graham O’Neal, Bennett Lynd, Luke Purifoy, George Laskaris, Tripp Goodrich and Jimmy Grimes. They are coached by Chris Saunders.

Individually, Laskaris ended the tournament tied for fifth and Lynd finished tied for seventh.

“Brentwood golf closes a three-year stretch of two state championships and one runner’s up finish, losing just one regular season match in three years,” said Saunders. “I am proud of the consistency of this team and their ability to play high level golf in big moments. These guys are best friends and love to compete as a team. I am truly honored to serve as their coach.”

Source: WCS

