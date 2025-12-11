Page High FFA Wins Big at State Competitions

Page High School’s FFA program is celebrating an extraordinary season as two more teams claim State Championships and secure spots at the national finals.

The Page High Meat Evaluation Team is the 2025 Tennessee FFA State Champion. The team, which includes Ansley Alberico, Brylie Noland, Sterling Warden and Ben Hawksworth, evaluated cuts of meat, identified retail cuts, completed a yield grade activity and took a comprehensive identification exam. Their coach is Tommy Green.

The Page High Horse Judging Team, consisting of Andersen Rightmyer, Paili Doyle, Izzy Melton and Mia Clement, won the 2025 State Horse Judging Championship, beating out 79 other teams. The team also finished as the second-highest team in both the Reasons and Performance categories.

“This year’s success is especially notable,” said PHS FFA Advisor Shana Boteler. “The last time Page had three teams qualify for the national finals in the same year was 2009. Only state champions advance to nationals, making these wins particularly meaningful.”

Both teams will represent Page High at the National Finals in Indianapolis in October of 2026.

Source: WCS

