Page High FFA Named State Land Evaluation Champions

Students from Page High will soon compete at the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention after winning a state championship in Land Evaluation.

On October 20, the Page FFA land evaluation team, consisting of Jack Paiva, Harper Green, Ben Hawksworth and Riley Vaughan, competed in the State Land Evaluations Career Development Event (CDE). In addition to the team win, Jack Paiva earned the High Individual distinction for the event.

“I am so proud of these students,” said FFA Advisor Shana Boteler. “It was the first time in school history that we have had a team advance to the state finals, and they represented Page High so well.”

During the competition, students evaluated specific plots of land, examining factors such as soil texture, slope and drainage. Based on their findings, they had to classify the land into specific capacity classes and make recommendations for treatments while considering future potential uses.

The National FFA Convention will take place October 29-November 1 in Indianapolis.

Source: WCS

