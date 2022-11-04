Page High FFA Member Places First in Nation

Page High senior Bryson Boone now holds a Future Farmers of America (FFA) national award after his success at the 2022 National FFA Convention and Expo in October.

Bryson won first place in the Agriscience Fair – Social Science Division Five. The agriscience fair operates like a typical science fair, but students focus on a topic in agriculture. Bryson competed against students from 25 other states.

“Bryson is an exceptional student,” said PHS FFA adviser Madison Caudill. “He recently scored a 36 on his ACT, and he was also recognized as a gold medal teammate on our Farm Business Management team.”

For his project at the fair, Bryson focused on the topic of veterinarian suicide rates and mental health coping mechanisms.

“Bryson’s research started with surveying local veterinarians and asking how they care for their mental health and how their school curriculum prepared them to do so,” said Caudill. “He found that veterinary schools do not focus on an individual’s mental health, just on the actual material of animal medicine.”

In September, Bryson participated in an online interview and was selected by the National FFA to take part in the student showcase. At the showcase, Bryson explained his project to a panel of judges and answered any questions. The top 10 students, each representing a different state, were announced onstage during the convention.

Several other students from Page High also participated in the National FFA Convention. Cole Cruise competed in the Proficiency in Wildlife Management category, and Morgan Riley competed in the Proficiency in Beef Production – Placement category. Page High’s Farm Business Management team, made up of Bryson Boone, Cole Cruise, Sarah Milazo and Parker Pugh, was recognized as a Silver Emblem team.

