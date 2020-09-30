Page High Closed Oct 1-2 Due to COVID-19

Due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and number of students and staff in quarantine due to contact tracing at Page High School, the Page High campus will be closed Thursday and Friday of this week, says Williamson County Schools (WCS).

“Starting tomorrow, all teachers and students will transition to remote learning for the rest of this week. This closure will allow for cleaning and appropriate contact tracing by the Health Department to take place with the goal of being able to return to campus Monday, October 5,” reads a statement from WCS.

WCS will reevaluate the situation at the end of the day on October 2 and communicate again with families at that time.

In regards to extra-curricular events and activities, WCS says individual coaches will be in communication with players regarding any changes that may occur. A decision regarding Friday’s football game versus Summit has not yet been made.