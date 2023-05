Page High is inviting the community to celebrate the arts Friday, May 12.

Beginning at 6:15 p.m., PHS families will have the opportunity to view work from Visual Arts students in the lobby of the Page High Performing Arts Center. The choir, jazz band, orchestra and theater students will perform onstage starting at 7 p.m.

The cost to attend is $5 per person. Tickets for the event may be purchased onĀ SchoolCash Online. For more information, emailĀ PHS theater director Michelle Tripp.

