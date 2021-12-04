Page High Can Give Your Family Personalized Letters From Santa

Page High is once again taking on the task of delivering personalized letters from Santa.

The school’s Letters from Santa fundraiser gives people the opportunity to send a letter from the North Pole. With almost a dozen ways to personalize the message for the recipient, it’s the perfect way to show someone that Santa knows they’re on the Nice List.

The letters may be purchased online at the fundraiser’s website. Each message costs $6 or $8.50 for international shipping.

All proceeds will benefit Page High’s TEAMs program, a student booster program providing Patriot Perks for all students at PHS.