After completing the necessary coursework and passing a national exam, Page High School Athletic Director Benjamin Gray is now recognized by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) as a Certified Athletic Administrator.

Gray, who started as Page High’s athletic director three years ago, had previous experience being a co-director at Woodland Middle. However, he found that there was a lot to learn about high school athletics. At the advice of his colleagues at other schools, Gray attended a Tennessee Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (TIAAA) conference.

“During my first conference I was overwhelmed with how much I genuinely did not know about athletic administration,” Gray said. “I began taking several classes at both the conference and also online. After completing numerous courses, I volunteered to fill the vacant Region Six position on the TIAAA Board during my second state conference.”

Through his role on the TIAAA Board, Gray decided he wanted to further his education and work toward national certification.

“With the NIAAA, I first became a Registered Athletic Administrator,” he said. “After completing course work, having my application and personal statements accepted and passing the national exam, I was awarded Certified Athletic Administrator status.”

Gray says he is now better equipped to perform his role as an athletic director because of the courses and the certification. He is also working to help new athletic directors through the TIAAA mentorship program.

“I am thankful for the opportunities, support and faith that the Page High administration and my wife had in me to begin a journey in athletic administration,” said Gray. “I hope that I have positively impacted each student-athlete, the sports program, the coaching staff and the overall community at Page.”