Page High and Middle School Students Compete at National FFA Competition

Page Middle and Page High students showcased their abilities at the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention in November.

Page Middle is the first middle school team in Tennessee to compete at the senior level at the National Convention. The Meat Evaluation Team earned a silver rating and finished 25th in the nation. Team members include Paili Doyle, Jonah Thomas, Vivian Candella and Riley Vaughan. Their adviser is Tommy Green.

“These students did such an awesome job representing Page Middle, WCS and the Tennessee FFA,” said Green. “A special thank you to the parents and administrators for allowing these young individuals to compete on such a big stage. The lessons they have learned will help them in whichever area of life they decide to go into after finishing their time in Williamson County Schools.”

Page High’s Morgan Riley earned her American FFA Degree, the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a member. Less than one percent of all FFA members achieve this honor.

“We are so proud of these students and how well they represent Tennessee and Williamson County Schools,” said PHS FFA adviser Shana Boteler.

Page High’s senior team placed 18th in the nation in the National Invitational Quiz Contest. The senior team includes David Agostino, Selah Castro, Addison Moore and Leah Rovey. The junior team placed 19th in the nation in their division, and team members include Jeremiah McDougall, Logan Alexander, and Andersen Rightmyer.

More than 70,000 FFA members from around the country gather together during the National Convention for a week of competition, leadership development and more. To learn more about the convention, visit the organization’s website.