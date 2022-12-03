Page Finishes Runners Up After Loss to Knoxville West in the BlueCross Bowl

Final Score:

Knoxville West- 47

Page- 13

Page (12-3) finishes their season second place in 5A football after Knoxville West (15-0) takes them down in Chattanooga.

The Patriots played a solid first half of this game. In the first quarter, there were no points scored which was exactly what Page needed as this Rebels offense is known for scoring. The score was 26-13 going into halftime. Quarterback Colin Hurd was responsible for both of Page’s touchdowns. One was a rush and the other was a pass caught by Max Collins which at the time put them within only one point.

Knoxville West came out of the locker room in the third quarter with a point to prove. They scored 35 unanswered points and held the Patriots to zero for the rest of the game. The Rebels’ stand-out players on offense were Brayden and Cayden Latham who are twins. They scored a combined four touchdowns and rushed for over 160 yards. The Rebels were the clear-cut superior team this season as they went unbeaten with wins over 3A state champions Alcoa and Maryville who made it as far as the semifinals in 6A this year.

Despite this loss for Page, they still have plenty to be proud of. Earlier this season they lost two games in a row but bounced back and rattled off five straight wins to get to the championship game. They also got revenge on Williamson County rivals Nolensville and ended their perfect season.