Page Beats Henry County and Moves on to State Championship Game

Final Score:

Page- 27

Henry County- 24

The Patriots (12-2) eliminate Henry County (11-3) for the second year in a row in the playoffs.

Henry County got the game started with a touchdown pass to Ryan Damron. Page answered back in the first quarter with two minutes left thanks to a rush from Caden Walker. This was a close game throughout, but Page took control in the second half. Henry County was able to keep the lead down to four points going into halftime after they converted a field goal with less than 30 seconds left in the second quarter.

Henry County took the lead early in the third quarter after Damron scored his second touchdown. The score was 17-14 and this would be their last lead of the contest. Page marched down the field and Colin Hurd tossed a touchdown to Boyce Smith which would be his first of two scores on the night.

Page will take on Knoxville West (14-0) for a chance to win the state title next week (12/2) in Chattanooga. The Patriots hope to avenge their loss from last year when they finished runners-up.