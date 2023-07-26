P.F. Chang’s Launches New Lucky 8 Happy Hour Menu

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Known as the premier place to celebrate birthdays and all special occasions, P.F. Chang’s® is commemorating one of its own this summer and honoring guests by offering another opportunity to gather and celebrate special moments through their new Happy Hour offering.

P.F. Chang’s was founded on July 20, 1993. In the 30 years that followed, the brand established itself as the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor wok-style cooking by putting it at the center of the guest experience. To commemorate its 30th birthday, P.F. Chang’s is launching the Lucky 8 Happy Hour menu featuring exciting new cocktails and fan-favorite appetizers available for $8 every weekday between 3-6 p.m. To continue the birthday celebrations, P.F. Chang’s is offering an in-restaurant giveaway (July 20-21) and 2x points for P.F. Chang’s Gold and Platinum Rewards members beginning on July 19 through July 23.

“For 30 years, P.F. Chang’s has been the destination for guests across generations, celebrating any occasion, big or small,” said Damola Adamolekun, P.F. Chang’s chief executive officer. “Celebrating this milestone wouldn’t be possible without our amazing team and the guests who’ve loved and supported us along the way. We’re excited to launch our unique Lucky 8 Happy Hour and offer exclusive giveaways as a thank you for all the moments that have been shared at our table over the years.”

The new Lucky 8 Happy Hour menu is now available every Monday through Friday, 3-6 p.m. in most P.F. Chang’s locations across the United States. The Lucky 8 menu features four new hand-crafted cocktails available during Happy Hour for $8: Lychee Cosmo, Jade Mojito, Tropical Tiki and Sparkling Paloma. The menu also includes fan favorite bites portioned for Happy Hour, also for $8, including: Crispy Green Beans, Tempura Calamari, Hand-Folded Crab Wontons and Handmade Dumplings. The hours for the Lucky 8 Happy Hour vary by location and are only offered where permitted by law. To learn more or find a participating location near you, please visit pfchangs.com/locations.

P.F. Chang’s 30th birthday celebration also features special experiences, including:

Weekly Social Giveaway (July 26-Aug. 17): P.F. Chang’s invites fans to follow P.F. Chang’s on Instagram (@pfchangs) for weekly giveaways celebrating the launch of Happy Hour. See official rules here for complete details.

For more details on P.F. Chang’s 30th birthday celebration and to find your nearest location, please visit https://www.pfchangs.com/