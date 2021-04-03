Owner of Nashville’s Iconic Exit/In Starts GoFundMe to Purchase Building

By
Donna Vissman
-
Exit/In
photo from Exiti/In Facebook

Exit/In, one of Nashville’s most iconic music venues, previously closed due to COVID-19 and now they face another challenge.

Chris Cobb, the owner of Exit/In doesn’t own the building and most recently the building was listed for sale. Cobb set out to purchase the building but his bid was rejected. Now there’s news that developer AJ Capital, owner of the Graduate Hotels, has purchased Exit/In, located at 2208 Elliston Place, reports WPLN.

Cobb created a GoFundMe to raise money to buy back the building from AJ Capital. The amount has been set for $200,000 and, as of the writing of this article, has raised over $33,000.

Donors are commenting about losing the iconic venue, which celebrates its 50th birthday this year.

Jessica Pence states, “This venue holds a special place in my heart. We can’t lose this venue on the year of its 50th anniversary.”

Another donor, Steven Cross stated, “I care about the future of Nashville’s independent music scene, and keeping the Exit/In in the hands of real music lovers/venue operators with deeps roots in this city and its musical history is critical.”

To make a donation, visit the GoFundMe here.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here