Owner of Nashville’s Iconic Exit/In Starts GoFundMe to Purchase Building

Exit/In, one of Nashville’s most iconic music venues, previously closed due to COVID-19 and now they face another challenge.

Chris Cobb, the owner of Exit/In doesn’t own the building and most recently the building was listed for sale. Cobb set out to purchase the building but his bid was rejected. Now there’s news that developer AJ Capital, owner of the Graduate Hotels, has purchased Exit/In, located at 2208 Elliston Place, reports WPLN.

Cobb created a GoFundMe to raise money to buy back the building from AJ Capital. The amount has been set for $200,000 and, as of the writing of this article, has raised over $33,000.

Donors are commenting about losing the iconic venue, which celebrates its 50th birthday this year.

Jessica Pence states, “This venue holds a special place in my heart. We can’t lose this venue on the year of its 50th anniversary.”

Another donor, Steven Cross stated, “I care about the future of Nashville’s independent music scene, and keeping the Exit/In in the hands of real music lovers/venue operators with deeps roots in this city and its musical history is critical.”

To make a donation, visit the GoFundMe here.