Overtime Thriller in Battle of the Woods

The Brentwood Bruins traveled to Ravenwood tonight for the “Battle of the Woods” matchup. Ravenwood hosted tonight after losing their first game last week against Pulaski Academy in Arkansas.

The Bruins are on the road after an impressive 55 point showing last week over Henry County.

Brentwood would score first in this rivalry game to take an early 7-0. Ravenwood would answer the bell and tie the game up at 7. Ravenwood would add a field goal later to make it a 10-7 lead.

The Bruins would score a touchdown with under a minute left in the first half to retake the lead 14-10. Ravenwood would drive down the field and add a last second field goal to make 14-13 going into half.

The third quarter would be back and forth as neither team could pull away. Then in the fourth quarter, Brentwood High would strike with a touchdown to go up 21-13.

Ravenwood would score a touchdown with about six minutes left in the game, they needed a two-point conversion to tie the game. They would convert to in fact tie the game at 21.

Ravenwood would have a chance to score and take the lead with just over a minute left to play, but the Raptors would throw their fourth interception of the evening. The Bruins would take over position with excellent field position.

However, the Bruins would miss the game winning field goal. How fitting that the “Battle of the Woods” would go to overtime to find the winner.

In overtime, the Bruins would score on their first possession in overtime and convert the PAT. It came down to a fourth down and goal from the six yard line for Ravenwood on their possession. The pass would be ruled incomplete and Brentwood would win the game not the final play of the game.

The Bruins came out on top tonight as they beat Ravenwood in overtime. Brentwood High moves to 3-1 on the season, while Ravenwood drops their second straight game making them 3-2.

