Oversite Chosen to Oversee Bethesda Parks & Rec, Library Project

Oversite, a firm specializing in owner’s representation and development consulting, has been chosen by the Williamson County Public Building Authority to oversee Phase 3 of the Bethesda Parks and Recreation Center and Williamson County Public Library project.

President of Oversite, Jim Cross said, “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new phase of the project in collaboration with Williamson County. The addition of approximately 75,000 square feet of new infrastructure will seamlessly blend extensive recreational facilities with outdoor, educational and community spaces, creating a multifaceted environment that enriches the community experience.”

Williamson County Parks and Recreation Director Gordon Hampton noted, “We are excited to commence Phase 3 with Oversite’s owner’s representative services. Their expertise will play a crucial role in guiding the project through planning, construction, and closeout, ensuring its successful completion and seamless integration into the community. With a wealth of experience across all project delivery stages, Oversite is a valuable partner in navigating this endeavor.”

Phase 3 will encompass educational and community spaces, such as arts and crafts classrooms, a dance room, a banquet room with a catering kitchen, office spaces, a library and a dedicated room for senior citizens. Additionally, the new infrastructure features three gymnasiums, an elevated walking track, group fitness rooms, a fitness area, modern bathroom and changing facilities, a 12-lane indoor pool with adaptable walls and racquetball courts. This versatile facility is expected to play a central role in promoting community engagement, health, and education.

Cross added, “Since 2014, our leadership team has worked together on projects totaling $400 million. Education is one of our specialty areas and we recently completed the BGA Lower School renovation which reopened to students this fall. As an owner’s rep, we share our own expertise on development, cost management, preconstruction, design-assist and construction coordination services.”

Oversite is an owner’s representative company located in Frankin, Tenn. that oversees construction projects on behalf of their clients transforming a vision into a built reality. They oversee all aspects of project management and delivery, including staying within financial goals. Oversite specializes in government, education, healthcare, corporate and non-profit. For more information, visit www.oversiteconsult.com.