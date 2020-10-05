Overnight Fatal Crash Claims Life of Franklin Man

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The driver killed in Sunday’s 12:50 a.m. single-vehicle crash on I-65 North is tentatively identified as a 29-year-old Franklin man. The Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm the identification.

The preliminary investigation shows that he was driving a 2019 Mazda CX-5 north on I-65 North in Madison when, for reasons unknown, he left the roadway and struck a concrete block used for mounting interstate signage. The vehicle was quickly engulfed in flames. The driver died at the scene.