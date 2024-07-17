Over $300K in Grants Administered to Boost Recycling and Reduce Landfill Waste in Tennessee

July 17, 2024 – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation today announced $332,953 in grants for Education and Outreach and Organics Management for projects to help reduce landfill waste and increase recycling education in Tennessee.

The grant program encourages and supports local communities to meet solid waste and recycling goals. Local governments can divert more waste from landfills through infrastructure upgrades and provide convenient opportunities for residents to get engaged in the process.

The grants are administered by TDEC’s Division of Solid Waste Management.

“We are pleased to see the interest and enthusiasm for these solid waste grants,” said Greg Young, deputy commissioner for TDEC’s Bureau of Environment. “These communities are committed to reducing waste in Tennessee, and we thank them for going through the application process.”

The Education and Outreach grant will help local governments produce material needed to consistently promote waste reduction and recycling best practices for established solid waste programs. The primary purpose is to inform residents what they can recycle, where they can recycle, and when they can recycle.

Organics Management grants are for counties, cities, solid waste authorities, and other tax-exempt nonprofit recycling entities designated as 501c(3) organizations. The grants prioritize public/private partnerships, new or expanded organics management services, and reductions in food waste,

The grants announced today are:

AWARDEE COUNTY AMOUNT DESCRIPTION Sevier Solid Waste Inc. Sevier County $100,000 Organics Management: Wheel loader University of TN Knoxville Knoxville $100,000 Organics Management: Expansion of internal composting program Rosebank Elementary School Davidson $10,050 Organics Management: School composting program TN Environmental Council Davidson $7,003 Education & Outreach: Education materials Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County Davidson $13,000 Education & Outreach: Education materials Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County Davidson $100,000 Organics Management: Food scrap program City of Germantown Shelby $2,900 Education and Outreach: Recycling and solid waste guide and education

