Over 30 WCS Students & Staff In Isolation, More Quarantined

UPDATE 8/26: As of August 25, there are over 30 Williamson County Schools students and staff members in isolation and over 130 students and staff in quarantine across 40 of the district’s 49 schools and district office.

*According to the Williamson County Schools site:

15 staff members in isolation and 22 in quarantine

17 students in isolation and 111 in quarantine *These are updated stats. A previously published version of this story reported that as of 5 p.m. on Aug 24, 20 staff members and 21 students were in isolation and 27 staff members and 120 students were in quarantine, per a Aug 24 article by Williamson Herald and confirmed by Williamson Source with WCS.

WCS began its 2020-2021 school year on August 7th with only early childhood, pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first and second grades receiving on campus instruction. A phased-in return to school for all grade levels began August 24, with the remainder of elementary school students attending in person classes. On Aug 28th, 6th and 9th graders will return to campus and on Aug 31st, all traditional students will return to campus.

According to tn.gov

Any student or staff who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 must isolate at home for a period of 10 days from the onset of their symptoms (or the date they were tested, if asymptomatic) AND must be fever-free (without the use of fever-reducing medications) AND have improvement in symptoms for at least 24 hours.

• Any student or staff who has been a close contact (within 6 feet for >10 minutes) of a person with confirmed COVID-19 must quarantine at home for a period of at least 14 days from their last exposure to that individual.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, children represent 12.6% of cumulative cases, with most cases among 14-18 year olds.

In Williamson County, a total of 518 school age children have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. School age children is defined as children ages 5-18.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 48 cases in school age children in Williamson County, down from 68 cases on August 19, the first day TDH began releasing information on cases among school age children by county.