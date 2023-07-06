Over 250,000 people attended Nashville’s 4th of July Celebration, “Let Freedom Sing”.

Attendees could enjoy numerous daytime activities, including musical performances by 11 artists. Headlining the event was Brad Paisley. Paisley was scheduled to take the stage at 8 pm but was delayed until 8:45 pm due to weather and the Nashville Symphony performed at 10 pm., alongside the fireworks display.

Paisley performed a 90+ minute concert that included all of his many hits as well as his new song “So Many Summers.” Special guests included Dan Tyminski, Jerry Douglas, Kelleigh Bannen and Joe Bonamassa. This is the second time Paisley has headlined the event, his last appearance was in 2021. Paisley is the only artist to ever be asked back to perform. The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp is donating $1 from the sale of each event t-shirt to The Store, a year-round free grocery store allowing people to shop for their basic needs.

The fireworks began at 10 pm and was over 30 minutes long with two finales. Visit Music City shared some interesting facts about what is known as one of the largest shows in the country.

The largest shells in the show were American 10-inch shells. These shells are larger than a basketball and weigh about 20 pounds. They travel 800 to 1,000 feet in the air and break with a diameter of almost 1,000 feet.

There were more than 1,000 floating flares and special ghost shells as part of the show.

20 technicians from Pyro Shows set up the show over the course of 11 days.

40,000 pounds of explosives and 200 miles of wire were used.

16 flatbed trailers mounted with fireworks were staged outside Nissan Stadium.

40,000 pounds of sand were used to bury the largest shells.

There were eight pyrotechnicians in a steal bunker located in the middle of the show firing the shells to synchronize with the Nashville Symphony performance.