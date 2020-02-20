Over 135 people lined up Tuesday evening to win free Chick-fil-A for a year at the new Franklin Chick-fil-A location in the Berry Farms community.

Only 100 were drawn for the prize with ten alternates who stayed overnight on site.

Once chosen, the participants set up their tents, were served dinner and enjoyed games and dancing. Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, the Chick-fil-A cow lead them in a conga line through the restaurant around 5:45 a.m. to receive their year supply from Operator Jeanne Hammontree.

Later that morning, the community gathered for a ribbon-cutting while the Independence High School band played during the raising of the flag. After the ribbon-cutting, the staff took the traditional first bite of a chicken sandwich.

Take a look at video and photos from the opening festivities. Learn more about Chick fil A Berry Farms.

