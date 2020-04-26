As part of the U.S. Department of Education’s CARES Act, colleges and universities across the country will receive over $12 billion dollars to ensure learning continues.

Sen. Lamar Alexander announced over 100 Tennessee colleges and universities will receive $237 million to help support students. School allocations are set by a formula prescribed in the CARES Act, which is weighted significantly by the number of full-time students who are Pell-eligible but also takes into consideration the total population of the school and the number of students who were not enrolled full-time online before the coronavirus outbreak. The Department is utilizing the most recent data available from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and Federal Student Aid (FSA) for this calculation.

Colleges and universities awarded money must use 50 percent of funds received under the CARES Act to provide emergency financial aid grants to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus.

Below is an abbreviated list of Tennessee colleges and universities awarded emergency financial aid grants for students. Click here to see the entire list.

Austin Peay State University $4,843,933

Belmont University $2,298,669

Columbia State Community College $1,642,610

East Tennessee State University $5,548,379

Lipscomb University $1,291,012

Martin Methodist College $481,731

Maryville College $700,944

Middle Tennessee State University $8,649,706

Motlow State Community College $1,589,392

Nashville State Community College $2,344,678

Tennessee State University $3,607,331

Trevecca Nazarene University $859,449

University Of Tennessee $9,629,157

University Of Tennessee – Chattanooga $4,756,890

University Of Tennessee – Martin $2,555,156

Vanderbilt University $2,816,212

Volunteer State Community College $2,344,545

Watkins College Of Art, Design & Film $56,062