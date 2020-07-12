Outdoor Decor Ideas: Two Trending Styles

McCalls Carpet One is sharing two outdoor style options they are loving right now. From the influences of coastal living to a sophisticated look of neutrals, there’s a look for everyone.

1Bistro Chic

Featuring pebbled tile, woven wicker, and cheerful accessories, this charming bistro-inspired design style is easy to love. Bursting with color and character, this look feels as light and playful as the summertime season itself, and we adore it. Now, who calls dibs on the hammock?

2Upscale Al Fresco

Who said your outdoor space can’t be just as elevated as your home’s interior? From wrought iron to warm woods to metallic touches, this sophisticated style offers striking visual appeal through its varying textures, finishes, and tones. Throw in an outdoor foundation and upscale fire pit and you’ve instantly created an outdoor oasis of your own.

