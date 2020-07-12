Outdoor Decor Ideas: Two Trending Styles

2 Upscale Al Fresco

Who said your outdoor space can’t be just as elevated as your home’s interior? From wrought iron to warm woods to metallic touches, this sophisticated style offers striking visual appeal through its varying textures, finishes, and tones. Throw in an outdoor foundation and upscale fire pit and you’ve instantly created an outdoor oasis of your own.

This article is brought to you by McCall’s Carpet One.

McCall’s Carpet One, 232 Franklin Rd, is Franklin’s locally-owned carpet, flooring & tile center with free estimates and local installation of carpet, hardwood flooring, kitchen and bath tile – plus furniture and appliances by DT McCall’s in the back! Everything home, all in one place – all at great, low prices!

Visit McCall’s low-budget showroom on Franklin Rd next to The Factory in Franklin, or click for a free in-home estimate.