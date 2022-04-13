Out of Zone Applications Due This Friday for WCS Families

This Friday, April 15, is the deadline for WCS families to complete an Out of Zone online application for the 2022-23 school year.

A list of the district’s open-zoned schools and the number of vacancies in each building is available on the WCS Bus Routes and School Zones page. As a result of legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly, districts must conduct a lottery to select students if the number of applicants exceeds the space available at a school.

The application will close at midnight on April 15 for all requests except those related to residential moves and programs of study applications. For more information about school zones and open-zoned schools, visit the WCS Bus Routes and School Zones page.

