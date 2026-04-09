Out of Zone Application Window Closes Soon

The Out of Zone online application window for the 2026-27 school year will come to a close on April 15.

Per state law, school districts are required to identify each school that has space available to serve additional students. To request that a student attend a school they are not zoned for, families must complete the Out of Zone online application. Applicants must be Williamson County residents and, if approved, must provide transportation to and from school.

If the number of applicants exceeds the space available in a school building, the district is required to conduct a random lottery. For that reason, all open zoned school applications are held until after the application deadline.

Families that submit open zoned school applications will be notified the afternoon of April 16 through the School Mint program if the student received a spot at the requested school, along with the steps to accept that spot.

Additional information about the open zoned schools as well as the list of available open zoned spots for each school can be found on the WCS School Zones page of the district website.

Source: WCS

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