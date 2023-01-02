Our Top Ten Most Popular Stories of 2022

As the new year begins, we are looking back at the most-read stories on Williamson Source in 2022.
1Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers Rumored to be Building a Home in Franklin
In February 2022, it was reported by Jared Stillman, ESPN Nashville 102.5 The Game, that Super Bowl-winning quarterback and future Hall of Fame inductee Aaron Rodgers purchased land in Williamson County and wasbuilding a home in Franklin.
Read more here.
2Local Restaurant Makes Top Ten of Best BBQ
TravelAwaits released its list of the Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S. for 2022. And while Memphis is known for its BBQ, a longtime Franklin restaurant takes a spot on this list.
Read more here.
3Ten Tennessee Caves to Visit
Did you know that Tennessee is home to almost 10,000 caves? While you can’t enter all of these caves; there are many that you can and they offer beautiful, unique experiences.
Read more here.
4Tanger Outlets Breaks Ground
A new Tanger outlet mall broke ground this year.r
Read more here.
5Thompson’s Station Farmers Market was Suspended
In May 2022, the Thompson’s Station Farmers Market was suspended for a temporary time.
Read more here.
6Brentwood High School Student to Perform on America’s Got Talent
A local high student appeared on the reality show, America’s Got Talent.
Read more here.
710 Hairstyles that Make You Look 10 Pounds Lighter
We all want to look like we lost weight. Here are 10 hairstyles that can give you more slender appearance.
Read more here.
8Garth Brooks Announced a New Bar on Broadway
Garth Brooks will join Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and Jason Aldean, with his own bar.
Read more here.
9Thrillist Names the Best Day Trip from Nashville
There’s one Williamson County city that Thrillist named as the best day trip.
Read more here.
10The Factory Announces New Food, Retail, and Office Tenants
The Factory has been under renovation this year, new things are coming in 2023.
Read more here.